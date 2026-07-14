King Charles III has arrived at Tynwald during his first official visit to the Isle of Man since ascending to the throne and his first as Lord of Mann.
His Majesty arrived in Douglas at roughly 12.35pm for a special sitting of Tynwald, where he is now addressing the island's ancient parliament before meeting members of the public during a walkabout on Bucks Road.
The King will then attend a garden party at Government House before travelling to Douglas Promenade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, where he will meet tram staff, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey aboard one of the historic horse trams.