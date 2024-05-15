Another ‘Wheel and Walk’ fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society is being held this Saturday morning (May 18) at the NSC.
The event, which involves doing circuits of the 800 metre cycle track, is designed so all can take part, regardless of the level of disability.
This is the seventh year the fundraiser has been held and so far almost £30,000 been raised for the charity.
All funds remain in the island and go directly to those with MS by providing grants for a variety of items including essential home adaptations; funding a welfare officer who provides support to MS patients; exercise classes which are adapted to meet the needs of MS patients; and social events for MS patients; plus many other things.
Derek Patience, chairman of the MS Society’s island branch, said: ‘It would be great to get as many people as possible who have MS to participate in the Wheel and Walk, although I recognise that it will be impossible for a number of MS patients to participate.
‘For those MS patients who are taking part, some will be walking unaided, others will use either crutches, or a walker or a wheelchair to help them get round. Please come along and join in and encourage family members and friends to join you.
‘Friends and families of MS patients have been great supporters of this event over the years and I have no doubt that it will be the same this year. Just under 70 people took part in our first Wheel and Walk and almost 140 people took part last year and hopefully more people will do it this year.’
‘Another Manx charity the Centre for Information Resource Care and Assistance (CIRCA) has kindly offered to provide wheelchairs for the walk, so if you would require a wheelchair to take part, but don’t ordinarily use one, please let us know.
‘Also the Manx Sport and Recreation’s Bike 4 Life team have offered adapted bikes for us to use, so again please let us know if you need one.’
The Wheel and Walk will take place between 10.15am and 11.45am. Registration is £10, under 16s can enter for free.
To make a donation online go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/ms-society-isle-of-man-group-7 or send a cheque to Derek at 3 Cronk Drean, Douglas IM2 6AY.
Alternatively send a bank transfer to Barclays, sort code 20–82-94, Account number 13065820, Name MS Society Isle of Man branch.