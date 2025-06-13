The Infrastructure Minister has moved to reassure residents that no final decisions have been made on proposals to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential areas of Douglas and Onchan.
Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said concerns raised following the appearance of new poles in the two areas had led to public confusion and speculation that the outcome of the ongoing consultation had been pre-determined.
‘I want to reassure that this is not the case and apologise for the confusion,’ she said in a statement issued late on Friday.
‘We are very much listening to what people are telling us about the extent of the 20mph areas and which streets should or should not be included. No decisions have been made yet and won’t be until the consultation closes on July 4 and all the comments received have been considered.’
Work is now under way to review the infrastructure already installed and address any issues with misplaced posts. Dr Haywood confirmed that no further posts will be erected until the review is complete.
Poles believed to be for future 20mph signage have recently been installed at various locations, including Ballanard Road and junctions along Johnny Watterson Lane, prompting criticism from some, including former MHK Rob Callister, who described the situation as a ‘political train crash’.
In response, Dr Haywood said: ‘Poles are going in, but whether the signs that go up are 20mph or 30mph depends on the consultation results and the evaluation of those responses.
‘We are sensibly taking advantage of reasonable weather conditions to prepare for any changes (or indeed any roads not changing) after the consultation. This is just planning ahead.’
The six-week public consultation opened last month following Tynwald’s approval of the implementation plan, which includes enhanced community engagement. The scheme stems from a July 2020 Tynwald vote supporting 20mph limits in residential areas and near schools.
While the department has said the scheme is not a blanket island-wide proposal, maps produced as part of the consultation show the majority of roads in Douglas and Onchan could fall within the new limit. The estimated cost of the scheme is £400,000.
Dr Haywood told Tynwald that the draft order has been published but not yet signed or enacted. Any final decision will depend on the consultation outcomes.
Chief Constable Russ Foster has expressed reservations, saying there is no evidence that reducing 30mph limits to 20mph generally improves safety. He said he would not support the imposition of lower limits unless specific hazards exist, such as near schools.
Residents of Douglas and Onchan are being urged to take part in the consultation before it closes on July 4. Feedback can be submitted online by selecting individual roads at: https://iom.traffweb.app/traffweb/2/PublicConsultation
Printed maps of the proposed zones are also available for public viewing at Onchan Commissioners office, Onchan Library, Douglas City Hall, Henry Bloom Noble Library and the Sea Terminal.