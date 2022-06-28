Who decides which flags can be flown?

Non-Manx flags can be flown from government buildings at the discretion of the Chief Minister or Chief Secretary, with ‘reasonable requests’ to fly other flags typically being accepted.

Castletown, Arbory and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked for clarity about the regulations around flags in a recent sitting of Tynwald.

Over the years, a number of different non-Manx flags have been flown from government buildings.

These included: the Ensign flag (Merchant Navy Day), the LGBT+ Pride flag (flown on various buildings during Pride Week and currently displayed at the Manx Museum in their Cabinet of Queeriosity exhibit), the Anti-disability discrimination flag, the UN flag (United Nations Day), the poppy flag, and the Red Ribbon Flag (World Aids Day).

Police and fire stations have also flown Pride flags in the past.

And the iconic government building on Prospect Hill is often lit up to highlight various causes, most recently the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

It is understood that no special permissions are needed to do this.

Local authorities have their own discretion which is separate from the central government, and have been flying for example gay pride flags – these have been seen in Ramsey, and Peel also plans to do so this year.

And Castletown Town Hall flew the Ukrainian flag.

Since 1993, Kirk Michael Primary School has flown the Nepalese flag alongside the Manx flag, in honour of the village’s twinning with another in Nepal.

Mr Moorhouse explained that he first become interested in the question whilst teaching at Castle Rushen after a former student died, when he asked if the school’s flag could be lowered.

‘It did happen, but the process seemed more complex than I had assumed’, Mr Moorhouse said.

He continued: ‘In recent months several constituents have contacted me with their thoughts about flags being flown around the island.

‘Initial concerns were about the missing flags at the airport, now resolved, and the flag on the Castle which needed replacing, with huge one then being flown’.

‘Other people asked about the need for a Ukrainian flag to be flown, many people then celebrated following these visible signs of support.’

Responding to Mr Moorhouse to clarify, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan explained that there is a government circular which relates to the flying of flags on government buildings – however it refers only to the Manx flag, though there is the provision with the aforementioned case-by-case permission that other flags can be flown.

‘Appropriate consideration is given to the impact of declining or approving that request, Mr Cannan said.