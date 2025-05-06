The Isle of Man will take part in a series of services to mark the second National Fishing Remembrance Day taking place this Sunday, May 11.
More than 30 memorial services are taking place across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Channel Islands with the St Mary’s on the Harbour church in Castletown hosting the island service.
Working in partnership with international maritime charity Stella Maris, The Seafarers’ Charity, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Seafish, the services are led by the Fishermen’s Mission and are open to anyone who wishes to attend.
The latter organisation was founded in 1881, as the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen the Fishermen’s Mission maintains a Christian presence around the coast of the UK.
It provides help with financial issues, mental and physical wellbeing support, as well as bereavement and pastoral support.
Marc Evans, chief executive of the Fishermen’s Mission, which is the only national charity that works solely to support fishermen and their families, says: ‘There is a strong partnership between the charities and agencies that support fishing and, once again, we have all come together to conduct this important day of remembrance for the families and communities who have lost a loved one while working at sea.
‘We are pleased this year there will be an even greater spread of services around the UK coastline. By working closely together, we hope to reach out to those families to assure them that their loss has not been forgotten and to offer them an opportunity for reflection.
‘For our fishing communities it is important that the dangers of fishing are recognised alongside the risks that are inherent in bringing in the catch.
‘As an island nation, fishing is an important part of our history and culture, which we both celebrate and commemorate.’