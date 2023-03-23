There has been an increase in reports along Minorca Hill and around the Laxey Beach area recently, local farmer Sue Quilleash told the Examiner.
Mrs Quilleash runs a family farm and has said that over the years, the numbers have increased.
She said: ‘My husband has farmed here all his life, and he is 75 now.
‘Since then, they have not only increased in numbers, but increased in the range that they come onto the fields.
‘Before, they occasionally came onto one of our fields, now they just have free range over all our fields – we just can’t keep them off.’
Whilst the numbers are unknown, Mrs Quilleash, said that she counted 150 goats from her farm 15 years ago.
Manx Wildlife Trust says it is likely around 100 or more individuals, but with a large margin of error given the difficulty of surveying the terrain.
A spokesperson for the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘Their known range is from Port Cornaa in the north, southwards along the coast to Laxey.
‘ They are found somewhat inland around the Dhoon Millennium Arboretum. In May 2021, 12 were recorded at Laxey Harbour in the gardens around The Cairns.
‘MWT attempted to undertake a drone survey in early 2023 using an off-island mammalian consultants, however this was unsuccessful owing to high wind speeds.’
The spokesperson added: ‘As feral animals it is legal for landowners to control the goats.
‘Historically, this frequently occurred, however based on anecdotal evidence, little population management has taken place in recent years.’
The Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture said that there is an academic interest in the management of the goats, however, no formal investigation or research is taking place at the moment.
The spokesperson added: ‘The department has an interest in animal health protection and reserves the possibility of government control of feral goats in the event of a significant disease risk to agriculture and national interest.
‘From a nature conservation perspective, the goats may be severely reducing the potential for coastal woodland to return, on the other hand, they graze the coastal brooghs, providing habitat of benefit to chough, where the only other mammalian grazers will be rabbits and hares.’
Garff MHK Daphne Caine said: ‘Wild goats have been a regular feature of living at the Dhoon over the 28 years I have lived here and we enjoy seeing them – they’re welcome to eat as much as they like in our garden.
‘However, recently the groups have expanded, one group is well over 20, including lots of little kids.’
Mrs Caine added: ‘They’ve been a feature for many decades but it can be traumatic when elderly infirm goats are hanging around people’s property and dying in people’s gardens.
‘I am increasingly concerned there could be a traffic collision given the apparent increase in numbers.’