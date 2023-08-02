The team behind the Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust (Hospice at Home) had teamed up with car dealer Jacksons Isle of Man for their latest fundraiser - an online raffle which promises the winner the use of an Aston Martin for a weekend.
Jennifer Houghton, chair of Hospice at Home, said: ‘With 2023 being our 25th anniversary year, we were keen to launch a special fundraiser.
‘Jacksons Isle of Man has been fantastic supporters of Hospice at Home since it opened its Isle of Man showroom and we were delighted when it approached us with this very special opportunity.
‘To enter the raffle simply visit the events page on our website at www.hospiceathome.im/ and make a £10 donation via the dedicated link on the page.
‘Every single penny of a £10 donation will go towards funding the wonderful specialist nurses who provide respite care and end-of-life palliative care for Isle of Man residents with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses who wish to spend their final days at home.’
David Bocking of Jacksons said: ‘Jacksons are delighted to support the outstanding and essential work Hospice at Home provide to our community. We look forward to handing over the keys to an Aston Martin for a weekend to one lucky winner!’
Since launching in 1998 the trust has raised well over £1 million to support the home hospice service provided by Hospice Isle of Man. All those involved with the Trust provide their fundraising efforts on a voluntary basis.
The draw for the raffle will take place on the evening of September 7. Entries can be made by visiting www.hospiceathome.im/events where full terms and conditions can also be viewed.