A row of houses is being reduced to rubble as part of a village bypass scheme.
They will make way for a new four-leg roundabout which will take traffic away from the main road through the village on to a new bypass that’s being constructed between Balthane and Glashen Hill.
Island Drainage & Groundwork Ltd were appointed to carry out the demolition and the felling of trees on land next to the current roundabout.
Demolition of the houses is being carried out from off the road via the former site of Balthane Cottage at the side of the Terrace.
Homebuilder Dandara has built the bypass as part of its planning consent for its Reayrt Mie development, part of which will be accessed by the new road.
Planning consent for the 282-home development was secured in August 2019 (19/00137/B).
But the Department of Infrastructure is responsible for the construction of the roundabout at Balthane.