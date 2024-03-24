Residents in Port St Mary were asked to keep windows and doors closed this afternoon due to the outbreak of a fire.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished, but is now appealing for any information people may have regarding how the fire began.
The police stated that the incident occurred on the coastal footpath near Perwick Bay, and emergency services were present at the bottom of Clifton Road next to the Port St Mary golf course.
At roughly 4:30pm, a statement posted on social media read: ‘Police and the fire service are currently dealing with an incident in Port St Mary.
‘Can we ask that residents in the area keep windows and doors to properties closed due to the level of smoke.’ A further statement read: ‘The fire in Port St Mary has now been extinguished, and police are working with the fire service to identify the cause.
‘If anyone has information or photographed persons in the area at the time, please contact the police.’