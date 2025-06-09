A woman has appeared before magistrates this morning charged with attempted murder.
Jasmine Cullivan has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Victoria Avenue, Douglas, on Friday evening.
The 33-year-old of Heather Crescent, Douglas, is charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, namely two kitchen knives, trespass with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of a class A drug, namely cocaine.
The defendant is understood to have been charged on Sunday.
No bail application was made, and Ms Cullivan was remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison until Tuesday, June 17 where she will appear at the Deputy High Bailiff’s Court.
Police cordoned off part of Victoria Avenue following the incident on Friday.
Anyone who may be able to help is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.