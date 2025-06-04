Isle of Man Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit officers stopped the van on an island road on Wednesday morning as the road tax had expired.
But the driver smelled of cannabis and a drug swipe was taken which proved positive. A search was then made and drugs were found in his possession.
Posting on social media, the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Officers earlier today stopped this van due to it being driven on a road with expired road tax.
‘Officers immediately sniffed out that something else wasn't right. Following a drug wipe being administered, the driver tested positive for being under the influence of cannabis, and quicker than you can read this update, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the specified drug drive limit.
‘And then, when we thought it was job done, officers discovered the driver was in possession of some controlled drugs and was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled class B drug.
‘The driver has now had their van seized, been arrested, and will likely be facing a ban if convicted.’
The force says the incident justifies stops made for checking the likes of road tax and other documentation.
The post said: ‘We sometimes get asked "have you not got anything better to do?". Well, it's often the small mistakes (in this case expired tax), that leads to us discovering the more serious offences.
‘Driving while over the specified limit poses a huge risk to the public and other road users. It impairs the drivers ability to react accordingly and drive safely - thus increasing the chances of a collision occurring.
‘Where there's a collision, there's a high chance of harm to you or your loved ones. Make the right choice. Don't drink and drug drive.’