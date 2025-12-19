A woman has been found guilty of breaching the conditions of her ASBO again.
Gillian Phillips was convicted by magistrates following a summary court trial of breaching her ASBO conditions on three separate occasions - June 30, July 17 and 18 this year.
She was accused of screaming, speaking loudly, playing loud music and making unfounded allegations and disparaging comments about her next door neighbours.
Magistrates said the prosecution evidence was ‘compelling’.
They said that while the incidents may seem relatively low level they had to be considered in the context of the ASBO which had been imposed in March.
Complainants were upset and annoyed by her conduct which was purposely directed at them with that aim, magistrates found.
Ms Phillips, 56, of Carrick Mews, Port St Mary, denied the allegations.
But magistrates said she had attempted to explain away her actions by claiming the neighbours were out to get her and were lying.
They said they found her evidence to be confusing and overly laboured to distance herself from any wrongdoing.
Two weeks earlier Ms Phillips was found guilty by the Deputy High Bailiff of another breach of her ASBO following a summary court trial.
She was convicted of breaching the ASBO on July 28 by intimating she was recording a couple on her phone, her conduct making them feel alarmed or annoyed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood heard that the couple had been in the front garden of their home on Beach Road, Port St Mary, when the defendant stopped in her car outside.
She set off but only went a short distance before reversing back and winding down her window.
The complainants said Ms Phillips had told them: ‘You won’t be laughing when I come back at midnight.’
Sentencing for both convictions has been adjourned to February 2 pending a social inquiry report.
Bail will continue.