Jonathan Richard Fletcher had already been given a restraining order previously, prohibiting him from contacting the advocate or the law firm.
He pleaded guilty to breaching that order by sending the messages, but then tried to change his plea to not guilty.
However, Fletcher failed in a bid to have the guilty plea vacated.
To vacate (or withdraw) a guilty plea, you must show the court it was not voluntary, informed, or unequivocal.
Fletcher's sentencing was delayed a week after concerns were raised over the condition of his Mona Street accommodation, but a probation update said there had been some improvements made to the address.
We previously reported that the defendant was given the two year restraining order in November 2024.
Despite that, on March 26, he sent numerous emails to various parties, copying in the complainant.
In them, he made accusations of perjury, calling the complainant a ‘perjurious b****’, claimed the law firm was a ‘coven of witches and w*****’, and said the first Deemster was a ‘King pimp’.
When arrested, Fletcher claimed he hadn’t seen the restraining order, however the Deputy High Bailiff told him that she had read out the terms of the order to him in court and made the conditions clear.
A probation report said alcohol had been the key factor in the defendant’s offending for a number of years.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said Fletcher would be returning to claiming benefits as soon as he was released from custody, after being remanded.
He was ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.