An improved drainage system is being installed in the area of Kate’s Cottage, uphill from Creg-ny-Baa.
The Department of Infrastructure and other agencies are currently working on sections of the Mountain Road, which is currently shut to traffic ahead of the TT festival.
The Kate’s Cottage drains work will have most impact during winter months.
The system is being redesigned and capacity will be increased in an effort to reduce the risk of runoff from down the road and off the hill above the road increased.