Major work to refurbish a landmark Onchan building is nearing competition.
Elm Tree House is home to retail units, including Pizza Bella and the Hospice charity shop, as well as housing Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service’s fire safety department.
Cedar Developments Limited has been carrying out the work on behalf of Onchan District Commissioners (ODC) since October which have included the removal of asbestos, repairs to window sills, replacement of the flat roof, rendering of the brick façade and repairing doors and windows.
Posting on social media, the local authority said: ‘The project has focused on modernising and enhancing the building’s appearance while addressing several structural and cosmetic defects.
‘In addition, the authority has taken the opportunity to improve accessibility at the adjacent war memorial, with new step-nosings and handrails now installed.’