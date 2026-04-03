The Liverpool Arms, located along the A2 coastal road between Onchan and Baldrine, had become a sorry sight after lying empty since closing in 2022 before Stewart Clague Services (SCS) bought it in October 2024.
It has since been restored to modern standards, with its historical features carefully retained, and renamed The Lonan Arms. Tenants moved into the accommodation upstairs in January last year.
Now the commercial space downstairs has been taken on by Jabbalee Ltd, which plans to launch the LA Brunch Club.
Director Lee Moffatt, who is originally from Ireland but has lived in the Isle of Man for 15 years, says he hopes to open in time for TT alongside business partner Stephanie.
The new café will focus mainly on local ingredients while aiming to create a lively and welcoming atmosphere.
‘We identified a gap in the market for something like this in the Isle of Man,’ Lee said. ‘My mother was born and bred in Douglas and we have strong Manx connections.
‘I have lived and worked here now for 15 years and have two Manx children with my wife. The island has given us a lot and I relish the challenge of now running a own business together with my business partner Stephanie in this beautiful building.’
Lee says the new café will be a learning process and how it operates may evolve depending on demand.
‘For the first few weeks we will get a feel for it and see what works best,’ Lee said.
‘The key will be working with local produce where possible. But the menu will change depending on what is available, although there will be favourites which remain. We want to serve fresh, good food which hopefully will not be expensive.’
The café will provide seating for around 70 to 80 people, with some outdoor seating as well. Lee says he may also look at the venue becoming a licensed premises in the future.
‘This is an idea I have had for a long time,’ Lee said. ‘As a chef I have worked at places such as L’Experience (now La Table), Artisan and the Regency Hotel.
‘It will be the first place I own and run alongside Stephanie. I am extremely excited but it is also a little nerve-racking. But I thrive in a pressured environment.’
Director of building owners LA2 Alan Clague said he was delighted the commercial unit had been filled.
He said: ‘The property was saved after a full renovation at the end of 2024 when it was purchased from Heron & Brearley.
‘The upstairs accommodation was quickly occupied and it would have been relatively easy to submit a planning application for the ground floor to become residential accommodation for a quick let.
‘However, we were keen to see it reopen for the public to enjoy and were pleased when we heard Lee and Stephanie were looking for premises for their Brunch Club. We wish them every success and know it will be well supported by the community.’