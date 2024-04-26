Manx National Heritage (MNH) says it will be advertising in the near future for new tenants to take on the facility, which is currently under refurbishment.
The cafe, which is managed by MNH, has been closed since early last year when the last tenancy ended.
MNH said works to refurbish the Niarbyl cafe are due to be completed in early summer.
These works involve repair, maintenance and decorative finishes to the interior and exterior of the building.
The cafe opened in 2005.
It has a dramatic setting overlooking Niarbyl Bay and views along the stunning southwest coastline towards the Calf of Man.
