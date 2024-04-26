Seven people have been arrested on the Isle of Man as part of an investigation linked to a gaming company.
The arrests were made following a ‘series’ of police raids at two properties on the island on Wednesday.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that the seven individuals have subsequently been released on bail pending.
According to the force, the raids formed part of a ‘wider’ fraud and money laundering investigation linked to King Gaming Ltd. In a statement issued this morning, a spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that officers executed warrants on business premises on Victoria Road and Bucks Road in Douglas.
The spokesman added: ‘In relation to those warrants seven people were arrested and subsequently released on police bail.
‘A number of people found on the premises at Victoria Road were subject of further immigration interviews involving the IOM Immigration Service
s and those enquiries are ongoing.
‘This activity is part of a wider fraud and money laundering investigation being led by the IOM Constabulary’s Proactive International Money Laundering and Investigation Team in relation to King Gaming Ltd IOM.
‘Enquiries are being conducted in close liaison with partners within the Islands AML/CFT regulatory and intelligence network to fully investigate these matters.
‘The Constabulary will not be making any further comment in relation to this matter.’