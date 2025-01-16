Robins are, arguably, our most iconic and recognisable garden bird, but they struggle more than most and need our help to make it through the winter. They rarely live longer than two years; indeed, the majority are dead by spring. This is because they must eat between one quarter and one third of their body weight every single day, just to survive. And for many, it’s a losing battle. Robins are ground feeders and so when it’s icy or snowy they can’t forage for the insects they need to survive, despite having comparatively large eyes which help them to see in poor light.