A recent study by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) using data from 2.3 million dogs in the UK has found that nearly one in 500 were being given a drug called Fluoxetine, an anti-depressant sold under the name Prozac when prescribed for humans.
A similar study in 2013 found that only one in 10,000 dogs were on the drug – euphemistically called ‘puppy Prozac’.
So what has caused this exponential rise? The RVC states that much of the drug’s use can be attributed to under-socialised dogs that were bought during lockdown – dogs that are now showing unwanted ‘teenage’ behaviours such as barking, or chewing furniture.
Many of these dogs have struggled to cope with being left alone as their owners are no longer working from home.
But the RVC believes that most of the time there is ‘nothing wrong with the dog’, and that it’s an owner’s unrealistic expectations that are to blame – owners who treat their pets like children and expect perfection in their ‘fur babies’.
The RVC’s study shows that the breeds with the highest prescription rates for Fluoxetine are border collies and lurchers, breeds that come from working dog lines and so they are not ideally suited to urban environments.
Fluoxetine is not a wonder drug, and on its own cannot create lasting benefits. It is a psychotropic medication that can change brain action by manipulating its neurotransmitters, but its impact can vary from dog to dog. It can also have side effects, such as lethargy and itchy skin.
It’s a drug that cannot be used in isolation, and the prescribing veterinarian should ensure that the dog’s owner is putting other training mechanisms into place, with the aim that the dog should come off Fluoxetine after a period of time.
Under veterinary guidance the ManxSPCA has medicated two rescue dogs in recent years as a last resort, and as part of a well-planned behaviour modification process.
Both dogs became calmer and less prone to the ‘red mist’ that would suddenly make them possessive and aggressive, and they became more receptive to human guidance...ultimately making them much more re-homeable.
Hamish, the two-year-old Lakeland terrier, is not in need of any behaviour medication, but he does require a new owner who can address his need to have everything his way, on his terms.
He featured in this article a few weeks ago, and plenty of potential adopters showed an interest in him. He subsequently went out ‘on trial’ to two different homes, but he is a complex little chap and neither of the trial periods worked out.
So, he is still looking for his new home. He would probably benefit from living with a well-mannered dog who could help him learn about boundaries, ideally a dog who can match Hamish’s energy levels and help him burn off any excess enthusiasm.
Hamish will also need to live with an active family, where he will get plenty of physical and mental stimulation, and where his separation anxiety can be eased over time.
Hamish is a fully paid up member of the terrier family with a strong prey drive, and so he can’t live with cats or small animals.
But life isn’t too tough for Hamish being back with the MPCA. He’s been visiting the Tearooms in between walks, and enjoying Easter doggy treats, just waiting for his perfect new family to find him.