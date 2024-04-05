The report made 10 recommendations: 1, Greater priority is given to preparing to deal with flood risks and flood resilience in the Isle of Man; 2, The governance of flood risk management across the island should be reviewed; 3, The current provision of resource for flood risk management is reviewed; 4, Greater urgency is given to delivering the National Strategy on sea defences, flooding and Coastal Erosion 2016; 5, An investigation by the Treasury of continuing access to and affordability of flood insurance should be resolved; 6, The consents process outlined in the 2013 Act should be implemented for all works on designated water courses; 7, Management of blockage and debris risks in high risk catchments is improved; 8, Greater attention and more urgency is given to existing plans to deal with surface water flooding; 9, Review and improve practices of flood forecasting and warning; 10, Recognising the impact that flooding can have on well being, open a dialogue with the National Flood Forum to explore whether their services can be extended to the Isle of Man.