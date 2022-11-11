David Cretney column: Radio has played big part in my life

Please contact me via the usual channels with music programmes or memories on BBC that you have enjoyed. Here’s a few tasters… Six five special; The Old Grey Whistle Test; Top of the Pops; Juke Box Jury. On Independent TV they include Thank Your Lucky Stars, Ready Steady Go. How about variety shows, comedy, quiz shows in the 100 years of the BBC. Which have been your favourites and why? Please let me know.