The question of Kathleen’s social status had finally been cleared up with her friends in Liverpool. The Muirs were kindly people who had offered her a home from home when she was posted there, prior to the Isle of Man. By the standards of the times, they were perceived to be higher up the social scale as Mrs Muir’s brother was the Captain of a destroyer, while Kathleen’s father sold fish and chips. Kathleen had finally plucked up her courage and revealed her social status to the Muirs, and received what was, by 1940s standards, a most kind and understanding reply. ‘You need not feel unhappy for one moment because you did not divulge the proper nature of your parents’ business. To us, there is no difference between the people who sell fish and chips and those who sell butter and sugar. Both are perfectly honest and very necessary. It is always very hard lines on any man to lose a good position [Kathleen’s father Chris lost a more middle class job in the depression of the 1920s] through no fault of his own and we admire your father and also your mother that when adversity came, they were not afraid to work - and fish and chip shops mean hard work. In any case Kathleen dear, there has never been any need for you to be sensitive so far as we are concerned. We have always been fond of you for yourself alone and enjoyed having you here with us. Get rid of the idea once and for all that there is anything to blush about as far as we are concerned. Nevertheless, we are glad you have told us if it makes you any happier. Both my husband and I look forward very much to meeting your parents when the peace is won.’