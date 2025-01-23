In particular, Charles, who after decades admitted that when he and friends went to the kids' matinees on a Saturday at the picture house, they would call past Woolies on the way.
His friends (not him, of course!) would pick and pocket a few sweets free of charge for the cinema.
Another boy, now in his 50s, had a similar story about Moochers’ sweet counter - I forgive you!
Jan remembered Woolies’ range of Ladybird children’s clothing, and Brenda still has some Ladybird buttons from a cardigan she once had.
Harry said that in 1967, on his first visit to the island, there was a photographer selling keychain viewers with an image of Douglas Prom as the background. He still has this treasured item with a photo of him and his dad.
Carol remembers the art that was for sale, with a counter full of prints on the ground floor. Jenny had happy memories of buying a bottle of Downward’s Golden Lemonade most days from the school tuck shop.
Tom had totally forgotten it existed, and Lilian could almost taste it as they were talking about school days.
Get in touch about shops long gone and what made them your favourite!
Some of those who made comments had worked at Woolies, which, from all accounts, was a good employer.
Carol worked there in the 1960s while still at school with her late brother Stephen, late bestie Debbie, and Julie.
Some were stacking shelves, and some worked on the tills.
Maureen worked at Woolworths for 14 years before it closed, as did Elaine, who recalled happy days working in the Strand Street store and the UK on Saturdays when still at school.
Another with great memories of working there was Nicholas, as did Karen, who worked in Woolies when she was 17.
So I got to thinking about summer or Saturday jobs from the past.
Did you ever work for Douglas Corporation on the horse trams or the Manx Electric Railway in the summer?
How about the deckchairs situated all along the prom, with attendants sitting, waiting for customers?
Or the rowing boats off Douglas Beach, helping Lanky Shimmin or any of the other boatmen?
Let me know your memories of the long, hot summers!
Another popular job was newspaper delivery rounds or working as butchers' helpers, delivering on one of the old bikes with a basket on the front.
I didn’t have any of the jobs I have referred to so far, but I recall being very keen to try and get a job to provide a few bob and some independence. Hours for young people in employment were regulated by law.
I think my first little job was in a souvenir shop in Walpole Avenue, where the proprietor had everything Manx from floor to ceiling, eagerly waiting for the boat to arrive and for the customers to head into town.
Some on day trips got no further than Yates’ Wine Lodge by the Jubilee Clock and stayed until the steamer would head back to Dublin, Llandudno, Ardrossan, Liverpool, Belfast, or wherever the fleet sailed in those days.
I didn’t last very long in that souvenir shop job, and I cannot recall why.
The boss was a nice guy, and we hadn’t fallen out… Who knows!
I promise I wasn’t slipping out to one of the two nearby herb beer shops for a sarsaparilla drink or liquorice root. Those treats were reserved for after we had been swimming in Noble’s Baths in Victoria Street under the instruction of Mr Brady!
Coming from a family grocers' background, I was pleased to be given a part-time job opportunity at Herbert Barron in Duke Street.
The aroma of ground coffee remains as vivid today.
My boss was Teresa Burrows, and she must have been then one of very few females operating such a business on her own account.
My work was mostly moving boxes around or going out with orders. One I remember well was to a posh restaurant on Victoria Street - the name of which escapes me - but I was delivering the finest cooked meats for their customers.
Another job, which I think was full-time in the summer, was working for Hector Hotchkiss at his nursery on Glencrutchery Road.
I remember the large, warm glasshouses with an aroma of fresh Manx tomatoes, and I would be one of a team picking them for onward dispatch.
I seem to recall, but can’t swear to it, that some of the greenhouses also had flowers growing in them. One thing that is clear in my mind was that each day I would bring in my sandwich box for break time and enjoy what seemed like the latest taste sensation. Was it a cake or a biscuit? Yes, Jaffa Cakes - lovely!
The nurseries are now long gone and were replaced with housing.
An after-school and weekend job was at Lipton’s on Prospect Terrace, working alongside other young people who have remained lifelong friends - Edna, Hazel, Linda, Dee, and others.
My favourite job was helping Albert Hiscott from Laxey, who, alongside Arthur Coupe, had worked in the grocery business for many years.
Albert was in charge of the bacon, cooked meats, and cheese counter.
Whilst he would slice bacon upstairs, I was trusted to cut the Manx cheese into suitable-sized lumps or to cut the corned beef, ham, or tongue into appropriate slices and keep the cool counter filled.
Upstairs, the stock rooms were former bedrooms, stacked high with biscuits, other dry goods, and canned goods ready for shelf filling.
I have told this story before, but for the first time in my life, I was ‘head-hunted’ by the manager of the principal opposition just along the terrace: the Manx Cooperative Society.
I really liked Frank Hampson, another lifelong grocer who, despite being the boss, was a keen supporter of the Union of Shop and Allied Workers.
He approached me and enquired how much an hour I was being paid. My response was two shillings.
I remember as clear as if it was yesterday: Frank said to me: ‘Would you like to consider transferring your allegiances to the Co-op for half a crown (two shillings and sixpence) an hour?’
It didn’t take a lot of thought, as this was in the region of a 20% increase in those pre-decimal days.
I am not, and never have been, a practical person, but other jobs - none of which lasted very long or really suited me - were in the construction sector.
I worked for a short time for Parkinson’s and the Isle of Man Brewery building section.
My main duty was as ‘can lad,’ but I worked with some real characters on jobs such as the conversion of the Central Hotel to apartments.
I also worked for Quiggin and Company, the long-established timber and builders' merchants at Lake Road, Douglas, in the shop and then with Willy Gell and Danny Quayle in Heywood Quiggin, which was the glass merchant. I enjoyed my time there, but I wasn’t the most useful employee.
Get in touch and share your early work experiences.