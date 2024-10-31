Having recently been off the island again for some gigs in the UK, I am sure, like me, lots of people enjoy a short break but are always happy to return home once more.
I thought this week I would look back at some of the things that have changed in my lifetime regarding respect, manners, tolerance, and so on, and whether things are better now.
The conclusion I think, as in all things, is that some things are better.
For example, young people are being encouraged to be much more inclusive.
However, in other respects, from my perspective, some aspects of common courtesy are not as apparent as they once were.
Trust was always very important in my relationship with constituents over seven House of Keys elections, and sadly, globally now, with an abundance of fake news and abuse of position, a reset is needed around the world.
When I was a boy at school, I remember clearly others being picked on, either because of how they looked or, for example, wearing National Health glasses, which were addressed in a derogatory fashion by some of their school friends.
I also remember, as a scout, that one of the others had a physical disability that led to him being picked on.
He had difficulty defending himself from bullies, and in one incident, I recall taking his side against those who sought to hurt him, and the incident was stopped with immediate effect.
Corporal punishment was still available in schools, and as I have stated before, it didn’t stop my often visits to the headteacher's office, which at junior school was up a set of old winding wooden stairs.
When one reached the top, the smell of stale pipe tobacco smoke was encountered before receiving my sometimes justified punishment - a memory still clear 60 years later.
Later, at secondary school, my behaviour still left much to be desired, and I recall one incident where, after I had made inappropriate remarks, I was required by the teacher to stand in front of the full class of his pupils while he selected his cane of choice from a cupboard full, interacting with the boys and asking which should be the weapon of choice.
Other teachers threw the wooden blackboard cleaner at those who misbehaved, and some would use a large ruler to impose behaviour improvement.
The reverse applied, though; one teacher had no control of the class, and objects were sent in his direction. Fortunately for me at secondary school, I will always be grateful to Alex Maddrell, my favourite teacher, who invested some time in me, resulting in improved behaviour.
These days, much more emphasis is placed on training teachers to deal with young people.
They have simple, clear, and well-communicated expectations of behaviour that can be managed consistently so that pupils and staff can thrive, achieve, and build positive relationships based on predictability, fairness, and trust.
However, I am sure there are occasions when disruptive behaviour can affect the whole class.
Among the things I was encouraged to follow, which generally still apply today, was to open a door for others, particularly females or older people; not to throw litter from sweets or whatever on the ground; and always to say please and thank you to others.
Punctuality was considered an essential part of courtesy to others.
I have to admit, though, that the latter has always been a weak point as far as I was concerned.
When I was a minister for 18 years, particularly during my 10 years as tourism minister, I was required to be here, there, and everywhere to greet those who were spending time in our island or to present prizes at sporting and other events, and on a number of occasions, I made my appointments just on time or very slightly late. Never a good timekeeper!
I remember a time when the advice to females was not to walk home unaccompanied, and I was pleased when then Chief Constable Gary Roberts changed that position.
In the UK, a campaign was launched after 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who was subsequently found to have been murdered by an off-duty police officer after being kidnapped under the false guise of an arrest.
The successful campaign featured the strapline #SheWasWalkingHome.
Females should also be at liberty to wear whatever they wish. Occasionally, in the past, suggestions were made that because of what one was wearing, it was potentially inviting unwelcome advances, when in reality, the potential perpetrators should stay away.
Some people in our island still leave their car or house unlocked, and sadly, the advice is that this should be a thing of the past.
Again, from personal experience, I attended a function many years ago at the Palace and left my car outside unlocked. When I returned the next day, I found it had disappeared and was located in the car park of Port Erin Shoprite.
I remember being taught table manners, and whenever I went out for a special meal, like most men, I would wear a suit.
These days, dining is generally more informal, and I am quite comfortable with that. However, what I cannot get my head around is a family of four sitting down in a restaurant, for example, and all four pulling out mobile phones.
There’s a time and a place for everything, and surely much of the pleasure of going out for a meal is the social interaction?
Manners require you to listen to what others have to say rather than speak over them.
This particularly applies in political situations on radio, TV, and elsewhere.
A Tynwald colleague once said: ‘You have two ears and one mouth for a reason!’
I think that is good advice.
We had to tolerate the differences we have, whether in Tynwald or the Council of Ministers, and after the debate was over, that was it.
As a supporter of free speech, whether via social media or other channels, it is so important to fact-check before engaging.
Again, when I was first elected, if four men were unhappy about me, they could go to the pub and moan about me all night.
These days, with the abundance of fake news, an uninformed comment can be taken as fact and shared with thousands of people, even if completely untrue, and as such, becomes ‘fact!’
Globally, the dangers of this have become vividly apparent of late.
Finally, we must all join together to respect and admire nature, our countryside, and the island, as we are caretakers for future generations. My last gripe is the lack of acknowledgment.
Whether as a car driver I pull in to let another past and some show no thanks for the courtesy, just a slight hand movement would do.
As a pedestrian, particularly if I am with the dogs, I again leave room for others to pass safely by, and on more occasions than should be the case, the other person passes by with an impassive stare and no recognition.
We share this world and our lovely island; let’s respect it and each other.