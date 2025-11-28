Your Christmas is perfect. Stop letting social media make you think otherwise.

Just over three weeks to Christmas!
The years do seem to come and go more quickly the older you get - certainly in my case!
I love everything about Christmas, but sadly that doesn’t apply to everyone.
Cost-of-living concerns, loneliness, over-commercialisation, emotional stress and environmental concerns can all make this time difficult for some.
My dad was one of a large family and, as he got older, this time of year became more lonely for him.
Fortunately, in our society we did then, and still do, have others who care for fellow citizens.
I remember him being invited for Christmas lunch with Hilary Guard and her family at the Hydro Hotel on the Queen’s Promenade.
He and my mother were divorced when I was a baby - one look at me was enough - but one of the times he had access to me was Christmas Day between 2pm and 6pm, and we would go in his car to visit aunties, uncles, cousins, and a couple of his friends.
I particularly enjoyed visiting my Uncle Ron and Auntie Marjorie in Ballaugh. He was the head teacher and they lived in a nice house adjacent to the school. I remember counting the brightly lit Christmas trees on the way back to Douglas, which was really special.
Something we could all do to brighten up this time for others is to call in on a neighbour who lives alone, just to make sure they are okay or to see if you can do anything for them.
This is the aspect of being a public representative that I most enjoy - being welcomed into someone’s home and trusted to try and help a little.
The part I most regret, and this happened to me again recently, is saying I must call past to say hello to an old friend and then, because other things got in the way, being too late.
Cost-of-living concerns affect many in all walks of life.
I remember, as a boy, being told about the soup kitchen in Myrtle Street, but who would have thought that in today’s world there would be a requirement on the Isle of Man for a food bank?
It has recently been noted by the Isle of Man Foodbank, based in Douglas with hubs in the north and south, that they have been inundated with requests for help while facing a marked drop in donations.
It was stated that the number of food parcels sent out had jumped by about a third in six months.
The Douglas hub is currently sending out between 80 and 90 parcels each week, whereas six months ago the figure was between 50 and 60 for individuals or families.
Members of the Rotary Club of Douglas and others were on duty last weekend at the Tesco stores in Lake Road and Victoria Road, supporting the organisation to obtain additional donations in the run-up to Christmas.
Once again the Salvation Army has launched its Christmas Present Appeal for toys for families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.
Last year this long-standing, hard-working organisation distributed almost 500 gift parcels to those in need.
There are, of course, other outlets where customers can leave gifts, or the novel idea of a gifting tree in Partners, opposite Marks & Spencer, organised by The Event Stylists.
It is good to see that families with a pet who are struggling are being assisted by Pet Food Pantry, which was set up in 2023 with the aim of ensuring loyal family pets can remain with the people they love and who love them.
Food is distributed island-wide to more than 200 families. As always, the wonderful Isle of Man Hospice will be hosting a number of special events to remember those no longer with us and to help those in its care.
Keep a look out for these and other organisations doing so much good work when it is needed.
Do you think Christmas is over-commercialised? It does seem that some of the treats previously only seen in the shops just before Christmas - or indeed Easter - are appearing much earlier.
It could be argued that this helps those in difficult circumstances to budget. I know one thing that certainly divides opinion, and that is piped Christmas music.
When is the right time to start this in our main shopping areas - if at all?
I like Christmas music, but I remember when we operated Moochers and Supercards, the girls working in the shop felt I put the Christmas CDs on far too early.
Of course, they had to be in the shops all day and I didn’t!
I really like the Christmas lights as well, but I was recently approached about whether they should be on in the main shopping areas in Douglas from 6am to 1am each day. What do you think of the lights island-wide?
I usually try to get around to look at the lights and take photos in the towns and villages as well as in Douglas.
In uncertain times, and often with such depressing news, they must be a boost to those looking for some light at the end of the tunnel and perhaps a little good news.
I have to admit that, until it was raised with me, I didn’t really consider the environmental impacts Christmas can bring.
In the days after Christmas we queue up at the civic amenity sites to dispose of all the excess wrapping paper and packaging, but what about the impact of shipping items halfway around the world?
Many products continue to be manufactured in plastic, and we have all witnessed where much of that ends up. Inevitably there is lots of food waste, and we know the effects of that too.
Enough of the negatives… As stated earlier, I love Christmas. It’s a time when families and friends get together, sometimes after long periods apart. It strengthens relationships and creates shared memories.
Charities give and receive more support, and communities come together to help those who need it. Christmas traditions—decorating trees, exchanging gifts, special meals, music—all give people a sense of continuity, identity, and joy.
I will finish with something I read on Facebook this week:
Reminder to all those struggling at the moment and stressing over Christmas…
You don’t need matching Christmas pyjamas to be happy. You don’t need 100 Instagram pics with Santa at different venues to have a good Christmas (but do look out for the Rotary Club of Douglas sleigh, Santa, and little elves!). You don’t need a Christmas Eve box to have a magical Christmas Eve. Children need presence more than presents; family and friends are everything. A Christmas Eve movie night does not have to be in a picture-perfect home on a 65” TV (but I wish I had one!). Colour-coordinated decorations mean nothing to children. The size of your present pile isn’t a reflection of you as a parent whatsoever. Your kids will grow up and remember the love and laughs at Christmas—not what they got.
Your Christmas is perfect. Stop letting social media make you think otherwise.