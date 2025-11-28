Your Christmas is perfect. Stop letting social media make you think otherwise.

You don’t need matching Christmas pyjamas to be happy. You don’t need 100 Instagram pics with Santa at different venues to have a good Christmas (but do look out for the Rotary Club of Douglas sleigh, Santa, and little elves!). You don’t need a Christmas Eve box to have a magical Christmas Eve. Children need presence more than presents; family and friends are everything. A Christmas Eve movie night does not have to be in a picture-perfect home on a 65” TV (but I wish I had one!). Colour-coordinated decorations mean nothing to children. The size of your present pile isn’t a reflection of you as a parent whatsoever. Your kids will grow up and remember the love and laughs at Christmas—not what they got.