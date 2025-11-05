The Salvation Army is appealing for donations of new toys to help families across the Isle of Man who are struggling financially this Christmas.
Last year, the organisation distributed almost 500 gift parcels to families in need on the island. It expects demand to be higher this year as more households turn to local support services.
Captain Rachael Nieuwoudt, church leader for The Salvation Army Isle of Man, said the appeal was an opportunity for the community to come together and support those finding the festive season difficult.
She said: ‘Our Christmas Present Appeal is an opportunity for people in our community to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.
‘Christmas is meant to be a time of love and joy, but for many it’s a time of stress and despair when financial worries are brought into sharp focus for families who are struggling to heat their homes, let alone provide presents for their children.
‘The Christmas Present Appeal is how we put our belief into action, showing love where it’s needed most. We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of the public and hope that continues so every child can wake up on Christmas Day with a smile on their face.’
Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at The Salvation Army church and community centre on Ballacottier Crescent or at Isle of Man Bank until Sunday, November 30.
Financial donations can also be made through the JustGiving page for The Salvation Army’s Isle of Man Christmas Appeal.
Supporters can also contribute through The Entertainer’s Big Toy Appeal, running from November 1 to 29, where each toy donated in-store or online will be matched by the retailer.
More information about the appeal and suggested gifts is available at www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal.