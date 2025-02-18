A second letter that week described a happy break in the weather when Kathleen was able to get out once more. Having the morning off on February 20, she went to Taggarts in Castletown for material that sister Dorothy had requested for a nightdress – Kathleen’s chits, allocated to those in the Forces, would be used for this. ‘ I’m very sorry but they haven’t any crepe de chine left, and the only other lingerie material they had was satin and I didn’t think you’d like that. I’ll keep on the lookout for you and when they get some material in, I’ll buy it as I can spare you six coupons.” Dorothy was also in need of clothes to wear in her office job in Leicester. In fact, clothing was passed around in the family: mum Elsie wrote to Kathleen that an unwanted dress of hers had been passed onto an aunt, who would ‘find it useful for morning wear’.