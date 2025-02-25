A sexual predator took advantage of a vulnerable girl as she wandered the city centre late at night.
Restaurant worker Mohammed Haroon Jabbar spotted the girl, 13, as she walked past his place of work at around 11.30pm on July 28 last year.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery, prosecutor Kathryn Johnson said the girl had been out drinking earlier in the day and was intoxicated.
As she walked along Duke Street she was approached by Jabbar, 43 at the time, who asked her if she was drunk and if he could take her home. She said ‘no’ and walked away.
However, their paths crossed once more around 15 minutes later.
CCTV footage played to the court showed Jabbar follow her and the two then entered a bus shelter where he kissed her.
The two of them then headed to the promenade where Jabbar sexually assaulted the girl.
Later, the girl was seen at the bottom of Broadway by a taxi driver who called 999 after seeing she had no shoes on and appeared to be in distress.
She was taken back home where she revealed ‘a man had hurt her’.
Jabbar was later identified as the man on the CCTV with the girl. He was arrested in connection with the incident and charged on August 8.
Forensics found his DNA on the girl’s underwear.
Jabbar also admitted kissing and sexually assaulting the girl to a prison inmate and a family member in a phone call.
Jabbar subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of assault by penetration and three of sexual activity with a child.
He is one of the first people to be sentenced under the new offences introduced in March last year.
A powerful impact statement by the young girl was read out by Ms Johnson.
In it she said: ‘I was drunk and alone and my life forever changed. That night he took away my innocence.
‘I have not been able to sleep since. I suffer nightmares about what happened to me. I struggle to get out of bed and get on with my life.
‘I cannot stand people, especially males, touching me. I feel self-conscious about my own body.’
She revealed she is going to have to undergo therapy and is being put on medication to help her with the trauma she has suffered.
She said: ‘I know inside I am strong but I cannot cope with this.
‘The Isle of Man is supposed to be safe so how did this happen? Why did he target me?
‘I hope he can live with what he has done, and I hope he understands what he has done to me and what I have to live with every day.’
The girl’s mother also provided a victim impact statement in which she explains the devastating impact this has had on the family.
She said: ‘Our lives have been changed forever. This has left me helpless in these dark days.
‘She has tried to be strong but we can see her struggling day-to-day. This hurts deeper than anyone could imagine.
‘Despite his depraved actions he will not break us and our family.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover told the court Jabbar, who is from Pakistan, pleaded guilty at the earlier opportunity and has no previous convictions
He said: ‘My client has shown a degree of honesty in admitting these offences and has also shown regret and remorse. He says it has also been very difficult for his wife and family back in Pakistan.’
Deemster Graeme Cook jailed Jabbar for a total of six years eight months for the four offences. He was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sexual offenders’ register for life. On his release, he will also be excluded from the island for five years.