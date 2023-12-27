Becki, the cat pictured, used to be very overweight when she lived with an elderly gentleman who then went into a care home. She was rehomed over a year ago, and was put on a strict diet, but has just returned to our cattery because she didn’t get on with the new kitten. Poor Becky. She’s thirteen years old and really deserves to find her ‘forever home’ where she will need to be the only pet. She has always lived as an indoor cat, and is very sweet and affectionate towards her human friends – a real lap cat.