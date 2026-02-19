It can be difficult to manage an individual cat’s weight in multi-cat households. Ideally the over wight cat should be fed in a separate room, and any food left over by the other cats removed, but this is easier said than done. An alternative is to place food inside a cardboard box with a hole cut into the side that is too small for the overweight cat to fit into. If they rip open the box to get to the food at least they have used up some calories in the process!