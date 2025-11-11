I think there’s something about autumn that makes dining out feel extra comforting.
And tucked away in the hills at Mount Murray, Le Brûlot Bar & Grill at the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort manages to feel both luxurious and homely, with warm lighting, friendly service and the gentle hum of a busy kitchen in full flow.
There’s something quite mesmerising about seeing a team of clearly well-trained professionals at work, and, if I’m totally honest, it’s a stark reminder that my own cooking skills could use a serious upgrade.
One of the waiters directed us to a table, with a very good view of the chefs in action, and I sat smelling the goodness coming from behind the counter. I couldn’t wait.
One glance at this new autumn menu and I quickly realised it was nothing short of impressive.
Almost too difficult to choose.
For starters, I went for the homemade shredded chicken spring roll with a hot honey and chilli dip.
It arrived perfectly crisp and golden, the filling tender, while the dip struck that ideal balance of heat (I don’t like too hot - bit of a wuss). It was simple, looked elegant, and packed with flavour.
But it importantly wasn’t too big of a portion to take away from the main meal.
And for my main, I couldn’t resist the rack of lamb, served with crushed pea and mint, duchess potatoes, minted crème fraîche and a silky redcurrant jus. It was, quite simply, superb.
The lamb melted in the mouth, perfectly pink in the centre, while the jus added just enough sweetness to tie everything together.
So often I see pictures of a dish and think, that just looks fancy I bet it doesn’t taste as good as it looks, but this, this did.
We added sides of peri peri-style skin-on fries and broccoli with chilli, garlic and toasted almonds, which brought a lovely kick and crunch.
While there’s plenty of dishes to choose from, there’s also several options to wash it down.
Manx beers, wines and a good selection of soft drinks, I was spoiled for choice.
Feeling full, dessert wasn’t a guarantee, but after I waited a little while to digest, and saw blackcurrant cheesecake on the menu, I instantly ordered.
My friend and I shared that classic glance over the dessert menu, each waiting to see who would make the first move. We both went for it, and neither of us was disappointed.
This cheesecake struck just the right note, light, creamy, and bursting with tart berry flavour.
I could easily have gone for anything else on this menu too, the Manx Queenies on sourdough, crispy pork belly, or salt and pepper spiced duck breast, all of which sounded (and looked, and smelled) sensational.
But that’s just another excuse to come back, and I absolutely will.