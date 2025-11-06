We have discussed electric shock collars (ESCs) in these articles on several occasions over the years, highlighting the fact that they are still legal in the Isle of Man.
To-date we have asked that the Manx public make them a morally unacceptable ‘training aid’, but now we’re going one step further and attempting to change legislation.
By way of background, ESCs are marketed and mis-sold to dog owners, in particular, as a quick and humane method of training.
They can be easily purchased on the internet from well-known brands, and the latest models even link up with smartphones.
They are being phased out in England and Scotland, and they were banned in Wales 15 years ago.
The ESC delivers an electric shock which is triggered either by a remote control, or in response to a prompt such as a dog’s bark or the crossing of a designated boundary.
The theory is that, having received a shock, the dog is more likely to do what is asked. But there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that training animals using positive, reward-based training is not only better for their welfare, it also produces more effective, longer-lasting results.
For example, research by Lincoln University has demonstrated that using ESCs to train dogs doesn't work and ‘positive reinforcement’ is a better tool.
More than 60 dogs with ‘off-lead behavioural problems’ were involved in the study that focused on the dogs' ability to respond to the commands ‘come’ and ‘sit’.
The dogs were split into three training groups and given up to 150 minutes of training over five days to improve recall and obedience.
The first group saw professional dog trainers (nominated by the manufacturers) use the ESCs, and the other two groups acted as a ‘control’ with no ESCs used.
The researchers measured how many times a command had to be given before a dog did as they were asked, and how long it took the dog to obey the command they were given.
The team found that trainers using positive reinforcement saw a significantly better response to these commands than those using the ESCs.
In late 2023 the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) issued a public consultation on the use of ESGs, with the intention of drafting secondary legislation (under the primary legislation of the Animal Welfare Act 2023) to limit or ban their use in the Isle of Man.
It came as quite a shock – no pun intended – that the majority of responses were in favour of permitting the use of ESCs, and so DEFA were unable to take forward any legislative change.
There were 687 responses to the consultation, and DEFA believe that many of them came from outside of the Isle of Man.
One wonders whether there was an orchestrated attempt by ‘interested parties’ to oppose any legislative change? A staggering 79.60% of respondents said ‘no’ to the question ‘Do you think it should be an offence to attach to a cat or dog an e-collar that delivers an electric shock?’
We are calling for DEFA to re-issue a more robust consultation, one that is more effectively publicised so that the voices of the Manx public can be heard.
We have written to MHKs, many of whom actively support our campaign, and we have launched a petition to demonstrate that true public opinion is very much opposed to the use of ESCs.
Every signature on the petition is a message to decision-makers that change is needed.
This is an opportunity to make a real difference. By standing together we can ensure that our animals are treated with the care and respect they deserve, and that unnecessary suffering becomes a thing of the past.
Please sign the petition online by visiting our website or www.change.org/ban-electric-shock-collars-IOM
Paper copies of the petition are available in our Bucks Road, Douglas and Parliament Street, Ramsey shops, and at Ard Jerkyll in Foxdale.