Letter by Sara Goodwins of Maughold

I seem to be traveling backwards in time.

I went for my ‘flu jab in Ramsey today but was told I couldn’t have one because I was too young.

I was old enough last year.

I tried various pharmacies and even offered to pay, but was unsuccessful.

The lack of protection will make a big difference to what I feel safe doing over this winter.

Raising the age threshold for vaccinations is rather short sighted.

If I get ill and end up in hospital it will cost Manx Care a lot more than a shot of vaccine.