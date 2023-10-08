Letter by Sara Goodwins of Maughold
I seem to be traveling backwards in time.
I went for my ‘flu jab in Ramsey today but was told I couldn’t have one because I was too young.
I was old enough last year.
I tried various pharmacies and even offered to pay, but was unsuccessful.
The lack of protection will make a big difference to what I feel safe doing over this winter.
Raising the age threshold for vaccinations is rather short sighted.
If I get ill and end up in hospital it will cost Manx Care a lot more than a shot of vaccine.