There are some events that feel made for lifting the winter mood, and Artreach Studios’ festive Christmas Hygge was one of them.
The Danish word hygge (pronounced ‘hoo-guh’) roughly describes a sense of cosiness, comfort and easy togetherness, and the idea alone was enough to make me head west for a look.
Once the promise of cosy surroundings appeared, that was it.
I gathered the troops and made the commute from east to west to see just how true to its name this Hygge would be. Events like this often create a rare pause in a busy weekend, offering a slower pace where you can simply wander, chat and take in the atmosphere.
Spanning three days across four venues in Peel, the event brought together a wide range of local artists and food producers, each showcasing an impressive level of craft. I had originally planned to visit on the Friday evening, but a weather warning put an end to that. In the end, swapping days was a blessing. When I opened my curtains on Sunday morning, bright sunshine made the whole thing feel even more inviting.
Our first stop was the Sailors Shelter, before a wander along the Quay and a final visit to Artreach Studios.
The Sailors Shelter may be a small venue, but the creativity inside was remarkable. Textile artists had filled the room with handmade Christmas decorations - tiny robins, miniature festive jumpers – and the space buzzed with chatter as people browsed and shared their work.
Next was The Pilates Studio, where I tried something completely new: lavender chocolate. Berrag Farm supplied the locally grown lavender, and Manx Lavender had turned it into everything from treats to remedies. The chocolate was rich and smooth with a gentle aftertaste that lingered. Their spokesperson was enthusiastic, and the range on offer – pulse rollers, shortbread, creams – felt endless. It’s well worth a skeet.
A display of handcrafted jewellery stopped me in my tracks. Each piece felt personal, but one sterling silver outline of the TT course stood out. It was stunning. I’m still annoyed at myself for not picking it up.
At the House of Mananan, I was greeted by Christmas carollers who instantly lifted the atmosphere. Inside, I met the owners of Lush Bakes, whose award-winning bakes and fudges are sold across the island. When I asked why events like this matter, they said: ‘It’s really to showcase the best of Manx-made stuff. I think it really enhances what the island is capable of in terms of produce and craft.’
The final stop was Artreach Studios itself, where I spoke with organiser Kate Jerry. She said: ‘We put it on to support artists, but also to bring the community into Artreach Studios and share all the wonderful art that’s made on the island. It’s been absolutely amazing.’
Walking back out into the sunlight, I felt wrapped up in exactly what hygge promises - warmth, creativity, community and, yes, total cosiness.