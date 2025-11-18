At the House of Mananan, I was greeted by Christmas carollers who instantly lifted the atmosphere. Inside, I met the owners of Lush Bakes, whose award-winning bakes and fudges are sold across the island. When I asked why events like this matter, they said: ‘It’s really to showcase the best of Manx-made stuff. I think it really enhances what the island is capable of in terms of produce and craft.’