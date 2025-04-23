Indeed, Kathleen was fully immersed in her work, continuing to find it enjoyable and interesting. ‘We’re training a new Observer to take the place of one who has gone on draft. That’s the best of Ops – plenty of variety! We’ve been very lucky there – no-one in authority over us except a Subby – and as they’re always coming new, we can train them as we like. This new one is amazed that we only have the rating of ‘Wren’ for the job – as the remainder of the people who flap in and out of Ops have gold braid – and Cynthia and I do all the work and see that things run smoothly. Yesterday was very hectic – I was up there with 4 Sub-Lieutenants who were working spasmodically - and 2 other Lieutenants who were keeping safety plots. The afternoon was one long laugh really - and luckily none of the kites [airplanes] lost themselves.’