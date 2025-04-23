In the summer of 1944 Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters to home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
Eighty years ago this week, the end of the European War was in sight, and letters to and from Wren Kathleen Oates often mentioned ‘mopping up’, when referring to the work of the Allied armies on the continent and soldiers they knew personally, who were there. It was a catch-all phrase which hadn’t appeared in her correspondence until April 1945, covering hunting down final areas of Nazi resistance and bringing the War there to a close.
In his letter of April 22 to Kathleen, her father Chris commented, ‘The war goes on a pace. Berlin may have fallen by the time you receive this - they are bringing to light all the bestialities of the Nazis – it’s unbelievable the atrocities that have been perpetrated’.
Kathleen, immersed in the Pacific War at Ronaldsway, was failing to catch his breathless excitement over the Allied victory. ‘I hear there’s a very different atmosphere on the mainland regarding the war than there is here. Joan in the Cabin said that the shops there are selling flags etc ready for victory - and that everyone regards the war as almost over. Here, where we’re training crews all the while for the Japanese war, it seems hard to realise that the war in Europe will soon be over.’
Indeed, Kathleen was fully immersed in her work, continuing to find it enjoyable and interesting. ‘We’re training a new Observer to take the place of one who has gone on draft. That’s the best of Ops – plenty of variety! We’ve been very lucky there – no-one in authority over us except a Subby – and as they’re always coming new, we can train them as we like. This new one is amazed that we only have the rating of ‘Wren’ for the job – as the remainder of the people who flap in and out of Ops have gold braid – and Cynthia and I do all the work and see that things run smoothly. Yesterday was very hectic – I was up there with 4 Sub-Lieutenants who were working spasmodically - and 2 other Lieutenants who were keeping safety plots. The afternoon was one long laugh really - and luckily none of the kites [airplanes] lost themselves.’
Yet again, descriptions of other postings helped her realise how well situated she was at Ronaldsway. A childhood friend from Leicester, Jean, was a Private with the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in Norfolk and wrote to her describing her new location. ‘We’ve moved up here as the buzz bombs and rockets finished but owing to the turn of the war, we do not seem to be necessary. The place itself is pretty isolated as it is 6 miles from Kings Lynn once you get on the main road but we have a lane 1 ½ miles long to walk up before we arrive at that happy stage. Life here isn’t too exciting: we have a dance every Tuesday in the canteen and one weekly recreational journey to Kings Lynn. Apart from that, I just go for lots of walks.’
In contrast, Kathleen had great variety. She had explored a different Sunday service from that offered at the Base: ‘We attended 7pm Evensong at King Williams College. It was quite a change being in a school chapel, hearing the lusty singing of all the boys, the lessons read by senior boys and the prayers taken by the Headmaster. I quite enjoyed it! When we came out about 8 o’clock, it was still nice and sunny, but feeling too tired to go far, we sat outside the Cabin and read, basking in the sunshine.’
On Saturday April 21, she had been out cycling with an air gunner. ‘We made a circular tour to Port Grenaugh – the gorse on the cliff tops is just one golden blaze - it’s a favourite spot of mine. We had two poached eggs on toast for tea and returned to camp at 10 o’clock after being out since 2pm. All the remainder of the Cabin had gone over to the Wren’s rec to a dance, so I had a quick wash and change - put on my red dress and went over. I was just in time for a hectic eightsome reel – an excellent way of letting off any spare energy! Later on, I won the ‘Elimination Dance’ and was presented with a box of face powder for my prize – so I had quite a good day on the whole.’
She had also been to Peel on April 24. ‘I saw one of the Squadron Instructors and his wife out in civvies – it’s amazing how much nicer civvies make people look.’
Furthermore, she was planning for her imminent leave in early May. ‘What a pleasure it will be to have a clean bath when I come home!’
On Thursday evening, April 26, Thurs evening, she would go to leather work – ‘I haven’t been for several weeks and I’d like to finish my frame to show you’.
It may come as no surprise that she offered to bring eggs with her: ‘I could manage a dozen at least in a tin box. I haven’t tried buying any in the shops here so I don’t know whether they’ll be fresh ones or not.’
Her only reservation was in anticipating the Manx weather when making the crossing home: ‘I hope that it will be a nice day and that the boat won’t get stuck in a fog!’