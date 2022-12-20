At about lunchtime on Monday, October 24, whilst with my wife in Shoprite car park, Douglas, I became critically ill, and was taken by ambulance to Noble’s Hospital.
Whilst waiting for the ambulance to arrive, my wife and I were helped by two young men, who were nearby in a small grey car.
One of these young men stayed with me and gave me water, and the other went out into Victoria Road and guided the ambulance to my location.
Unfortunately, I don’t know who these two young men were, and have not had the opportunity to thank them for their help and kindness to myself and my wife, at a time when things went badly wrong for me.
So, to these two young men, I offer my heartfelt thanks and gratitude, and I regret not being able to thank them at the time.
Alan Cretney
Douglas
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.
Obviously, we need to be able to verify the identity of everyone whose letter we publish.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and respect anonymity if the author requests it.