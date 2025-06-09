I spent two race days at Sarah’s Cottage, and for the first, had to be there by 7am to get the best position. Along the route at Braddan Bridge, people were already sitting eagerly, anticipating the races to begin - and the same applied to the hedges along the course as I travelled to my destination. Roy and his lovely wife Alma, like so many others, always offer warm hospitality at this location, with free seating and great value-for-money catering.