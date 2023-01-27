As is Baroness O’Neill, the eminent Cambridge philosopher when she says: ‘I do not believe, that it is possible to draft adequate safeguards without invoking misleading and unrealistic fantasies about individual autonomy (individual choice to you and me) ... whatever one thinks about the legitimacy of assisted suicide, it’s not legislatable: not safely legislatable... It is a right that should remain a crime, because only by its remaining a crime does is remain possible to investigate it.’