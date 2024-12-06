Festive catering for families was much different in the 1960s and 1970s. Three or four weeks before Christmas, the making of Christmas cake and Christmas puddings commenced. The Christmas cake would be white-iced to look like snow, with little plastic seasonal figures decorating it. I remember also at school dinners, when we had Christmas pudding, if we were very lucky a sixpence could be found in some portions. It was also a time when not many households had home freezers. Turkeys and indeed chickens were quite expensive and turkeys generally large. Many people would queue up on Christmas Eve if they were getting a turkey in the shops. This predated the revolution of Bernard Matthews and mass production of the turkey. When he got involved, shop sales and the product itself changed completely. His method produced smaller, more affordable birds, making them the preferred choice for many households. For example, in the UK in 1961 Sainsbury’s sold just 50,000 turkeys at Christmas; by 1977 this had risen to 3.5 million. He also introduced the boneless turkey joint, which reduced cooking and preparation time as well as being more economical—making more time for the fun of Christmas rather than being stuck in the kitchen for hours. After that came the biggest innovation of all, the frozen turkey. This meant retailers could sell their product in advance of the peak four days of Christmas, at a time that predated the liberalisation of Sunday trading laws. Unfortunately, a lot of people did not realise how long a frozen bird would need to be defrosted and at the time this caused big problems.