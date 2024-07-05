Phone boxes… now being reused in a number of places for local libraries or to house defibrillators. It seems most, but not all people have mobile phones but I am old enough to remember putting coins in for a call and dialing by moving the dial around to obtain the number! Some people have old-style phone boxes as part of their garden furniture. Another thing I was equipped for as an MHK was to recall in my head telephone numbers for people who contacted me, some of which I can still recite today. I also had a small notebook and pen with me to note down problems and if I forgot I would borrow someone’s cigarette packet or bar mat to jot down details! An electronic essential for the busy MHK was a fax machine… does anyone have one now?