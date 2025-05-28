The coming changes at work were very clear: a new routine, a new room and new means of communication. Kathleen’s letter of Wednesday May 30 was started in a free moment in the Air Direction Office – now her place of work. ‘I’m writing this in the ADO – Ops have moved in today. On Friday, we start on Night Flying again – so our “holiday” comes to an end!! It’s different in here – I’m wearing headphones which have a small microphone attached. This is connected with a loudspeaker in the Flying Control - and the CRR [thought to be short for the Central Reserving Room; Kathleen had been based in the CRR until the move to the ADO]. I still have the blackboard and chalk. I think I’ll like it in here, as this mike saves a lot of walking about. The only drawback is that I’m not as free as I used to be - and can’t chat to the Duty Instructors on the phone now! – So I shan’t be able to wangle any more flips [slang for rides in a plane]. I’ve been on since 12:30 – it’s now 7p.m. - and this present Navigational Exercise won’t finish until at least 8 o’clock. My late supper will be quite spoiled I’m afraid – egg and chips!!’