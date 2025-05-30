There’s a lot to like about the new Mann Made Festival on Douglas Prom this TT.
Set up just outside the Sea Terminal at the Bottleneck Car Park, it’s a proper celebration of all things Manx - food, drink, music, and a good dose of community buzz.
I’ve popped down a few times now (for journalistic purposes, of course), and this time I found myself lured in by the smoky scent coming from the unmistakable sight of Train Smokers.
If you haven’t seen them yet, Train Smokers operate out of an old train, and yes, it looks as cool as it sounds.
One of the island’s first mobile BBQ pits, they serve up slow-cooked goodness with flair and flavour.
I went for the brisket ciabatta (after a lot of thought, the menu is incredible), and within minutes Lana and Mark had it in my hands, hot and ready.
Let me tell you, it was hands down one of the tastiest sandwiches I’ve had in a long time.
The brisket was melt-in-your-mouth tender, exactly how a good brisket sandwich should be.
Smoky, juicy, with that perfect balance of fat and flavour.
Topped with a creamy homemade mayonnaise that lifted everything, and a good dose of salad so I can say I’m eating healthily, and served in a beautifully chewy ciabatta that held its own without overpowering the meat.
It was proper Manx, and proper tasty.
Washed down with a cold pint of Norseman, a crisp local lager, while live music played in the background, it’s the sort of setup that makes you remember why you love not just the TT, but the island.
If you’re heading down to the festival, make a beeline for Train Smokers.
Just leave room for a brisket ciabatta, you’ll want every last bite.