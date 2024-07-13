The following is a letter submitted for publication in Media Isle of Man’s newspapers.
Sir; we owe a huge vote of thanks to Tesco and easyJet for the services they provide.
It is so easy to gripe when a product is unavailable or a flight cancelled, but most often the cause is weather-related.
The Island cannot be the most profitable operation for either of the firms, particularly Tesco.
It is remarkable that they are opening so many stores here, when we have a population the size of an English market town, where there would be only one or two outlets.
So let's give credit where it's due and be grateful to Tesco and easyJet.
John Lavender
Port Erin