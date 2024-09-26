What are the signs of stress? These can be very subtle, and include a cat licking their nose (often combined with dilated pupils and/or ears turned out to the side), gulping or swallowing, passive stand-offs, urinating on carpets, and blocking resources such as food or the cat bed that sits on top of the central heating boiler. This is why it is absolutely essential to have one set of resources per cat, plus an extra one for added choice. Aside from food and the warmest bed in the house, these resources include water bowls, litter trays, hiding places and scratch posts. Ideally they should be spaced out around the home and, better still, orientated around each cat’s main territory within the home or favourite room.