In this week’s column, former MHK David takes examines our Norse predecessors’ impact on the island and waxes lyrical on one of his favourite seaside spots on the island
What did the Vikings ever do for us? I think they sometimes get a bad press because of the allegations of bad behaviour.
When they came to the island they obviously liked what they saw.
They established the oldest continuous parliament in the world well over 1,000 years ago.
Who can forget Odin’s Raven sailing to our island in 1979?
All around us are names of Viking origin, obvious examples being Ronaldsway, Snaefell, Sartfell, Sulby, Dalby, Crosby, Colby, Port Soderick, Garwick, Fleshwick and many others.
When some talk about people coming to join us to bring skills or businesses sometimes in a slightly negative way, I always remind them: ‘Don’t forget King Orry was a come over!’
Since 1963 the Peel Viking Longboat Races have taken place, this year’s event takes place this Saturday, July 20, with a poor-weather contingency for the Sunday.
When you are in Peel you can treat yourself to a kipper or crab bap or other fishy favourites including fish and chips on the prom or a delicious Manx ice cream.
Take a wander or have fun on the lovely sandy beach. There are also a great selection of pubs to quench your thirst. I’m sure the Vikings would have approved!
----------------
Talking about favourite seaside places, Port Erin has to be up there as well.
I really love all the relatively new additions for visitors to the village.
The water-based activities look great fun - I have been promising myself for a while I must try them out.
As a sauna fan the idea of the mobile sauna followed by a refreshing plunge in to the sea sounds exhilarating.
Food and drink outlets are available for all tastes.
Music on the beach on the stage is always a very popular activity while those enjoying the atmosphere also take the opportunity for a tasty pint of a favourite tipple.
For me the ideal way to visit Port Erin would be on our lovely steam railway and then join those partaking in a refreshment as well.
It’s also one of the places I most enjoy for a walk with my dogs Rosie and Ted who have just celebrated their third birthday.
Parking in the Gansey area usually, we go via Port St Mary, the Howe, Cregneash enjoying the fabulous views into Port Erin.
Another traditional favourite being the walk via Bradda Glen up to Milner’s Tower with breath-taking vistas towards the Calf of Man.
The colourful beach huts near the Cosy Nook look great fun.
Like Peel, Port Erin is stunning for sunsets virtually any time of the year.
We really are fortunate to live in such a beautiful place.
---------------- The British Open Golf Championship takes place later this week at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland
I was talking recently to David Corrin of Port Erin about a trip he and some fellow members of Port St Mary Golf Club made to the British Open in 1979.
He told me: ‘On a late Saturday afternoon in mid-July 1979, well after the fourth round of the Open had finished at Royal Lytham and St Annes (it started on the Wednesday in those days), Terry Boyle, Dennis Kneen and myself were sitting on the pavement outside the course.
‘We had travelled over on the boat for the final round and were waiting for a Ribble bus to take us back to Liverpool.
‘Sevy Ballesteros had just won his first open and Jack Nicklaus was second.
‘After a while I said: “I bet you Nicklaus won’t be sitting on any pavement waiting for a bus” upon which Terry chipped in without any change to his normal tone “there goes Nicklaus now!”
‘Dennis and I looked up and sure enough “The Golden Bear” was going past heading south in the passenger seat of a car.
‘Dennis then said: “He’s going fishing in Nova Scotia next week!”’
Nicklaus is now 84 and Boyle, Kneen and Corrin are not far behind. Thanks for that memory Dave. Have you ever been in a situation like that or met a sporting or other hero face to face? Let me know.
My hero from long ago was Giacomo Agostini who I remember at the time of his epic duels with Mike Hailwood and others.
Much later when I was Minister of Tourism and Ago was coming over for a parade lap at the TT, I would pick him up from the airport from time to time and bring him to the Grandstand where his MV Agusta machine would be fully prepared and waiting.
Although, like us all, Ago is getting older now he still retains the glamour and charm of a continental racer and a large group of fans would assemble around him as soon as he arrived. And he obviously still appealed to the women’s as well with a smile and twinkle in his eye! Although not heroes of mine in particular, while I was in the same role I was introduced to George Clooney and Brad Pitt.
Both had heard of the Isle of Man and said there favourite form of relaxation was to get out of town on their Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Brad is also one of the most enthusiastic collectors of the work of Manx artist Archibald Knox. Did you know that?
---------------- I have always kept myself fit and I’ve never broken a bone in my body.
I’ve only been admitted to hospital once and that was when I was a passenger in a car which crashed on the hill leading down to West Baldwin and my hand was caught in the corner of the window as the car flipped over and landed on it.
I needed a lot of stitches after the glass had been removed.
The only ongoing health issue has been my teeth as I have always been a ‘grinder’. For a few years type 2 diabetes, but it is managed fine most of the time.
Anyway I am often asked these days do I enjoy being retired and how am I keeping?
Well I stated in a previous column one of the most important things for me is walking the Manx countryside each day with Rosie and Ted.
So I was a bit concerned when the doctor identified arthritis in my left knee.
However the advice was to keep exercising as I had and it’s only an issue trying to get comfortable in bed.
This is made a bit worse because I’m up a couple of times in the night!
The latest thing is ‘trigger finger’ which came to my ring fingers recently on both hands overnight. The fingers stick and then release themselves. Have any readers had this and can anything be done? Appreciate any responses.