The mayor, a wealthy man, Major R S Stephen JP, MHK, genuinely lacked the imagination to understand their desperation. Moreover, he was strongly anti-union, seeing them as a threat to his class. He first queried whether the men were not seasonal workers from across the water. The borough surveyor was adamant that they were all local men who had worked on the Marine Drive and Snaefell Railway, whose ranks had been increased because the only work scheme in operation, cemetery drainage, had halted through shortage of pipes. The mayor harangued the silent men on the evils of unions, ‘the cause of unemployment’. He could not expend ratepayers’ money on schemes of work. He then gave them the following extraordinary advice: ‘Single men must go to Liverpool or Barrow to look for work’ (neither understanding nor caring that men who could not afford a breakfast could much less afford the fare, and enough to keep them in a strange town). ‘Those of you who have families must just do the best you can, and wait for the clouds to roll by.’