Now back to the story from Pat… ‘I don’t suppose you would imagine that I’m a bike fan but I am. I first came to the island in 1955, travelling from Hertfordshire, by coach to Warrington and bus to Liverpool. I stayed at the Edelweiss Hotel, Little Switzerland… chosen for its name (no websites in those days). Staying there were two racers, Dave Meridan and Roy Preece both entered in the Clubman’s Races on the Clypse Course. Dave and his friend Bert, his mechanic, came from Buckinghamshire, not that far from my home. I went out with them on the back of Bert’s bike and we all became good friends. I was bitten by the biking bug and Bert, who had a garage, found me a Triumph Terrier. Was I so proud of it! Reg SPP157, my mum said it stood for ‘Silly Pat Pannell’ my maiden name. She couldn’t see what I liked about motorcycles. Anyway, the next year I came to the TT again, on my bike, 200 miles from home to Liverpool. Quite a journey but I made it and was hooked on the TT and bikes. I ‘earned’ a paddock pass by getting up at 5am to cook breakfast in the hotel kitchen for Dave and Bert. That was the first year the Clubman’s took place on the Mountain Course. One early morning practice Dave had done a lap and said to Bert he had worked out how to take Ballaugh Bridge. Sadly, on the next practice session, he got it wrong and was killed. I had the awful task of packing his clothes and so on to be sent home. I’ve never seen the press report on the inquest but know the bike was recorded as mechanically sound. An awful experience but that’s life. Anyway, somehow, I managed to ride the 200 miles home though it was difficult to concentrate. I returned to work and found Bryan had joined the staff of Sir Robert McAlpine’s Architects Department. He had a motorbike! So it didn’t take long to realise he was the one. We married in 1957, he did National Service from October 1958 and I had our 350cc Matchless to go to work on… Whoopee!… After that we came to several TT’s later with a 650cc AJS and Steib sidecar. A lovely outfit. Eventually, family dictated we had a car but Bryan did marshalling at Windy Corner for a few years. The last thing we did with bikes was in Australia a trip around Ayers Rock on the back of Harleys! So you can see why the TT still gives us both a ‘buzz’’