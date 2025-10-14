This year has been a challenge for many businesses in the Isle of Man, with rising costs for energy, staff and products. The island’s business landscape is highly competitive, and small and medium-sized businesses must create a unique value proposition and strong brand identity to stand out from larger competitors and online retail giants.
We've listened to your feedback and created heavily-discounted multimedia packages designed to help your business stand out during the crucial Christmas trading period. Our goal is to give you the best chance possible for a brilliant end to the year.
Why Choose Our Christmas Packages?
We're a family-owned, highly regarded media company that has been trusted in the Isle of Man for years, and our packages are designed to help local businesses who want a bumper festive season and to build a strong local identity. We understand the power of community, and our multi-platform advertising approach ensures that companies can reach the right audiences.
- Multi-platform exposure: We are local market leaders and can help local organisations get their message in front of thousands with prominent advertisements in our newspapers and high-impact digital advertising on our market-leading websites, including iomtoday.co.im and gef.im.
- Expert support: Each package includes creative ad design services, full account management, and reporting to ensure the campaign is a success. We’ll also include details of the business in an online editorial piece highlighting Isle of Man businesses in the weeks before Christmas.
- Promotional packages: Listening to customer feedback, we have developed 4 and 8-week Christmas packages available to local businesses and organisations. These packages are designed to build momentum and keep your business top-of-mind throughout the festive season.
Is This Package Right For Your Organisation?
Our Christmas packages are perfect for any local business looking to attract customers this holiday season, including:
- Pubs, restaurants, hotels and Christmas Party venues
- Independent retailers
- Garden Centres
- Local businesses oﬀering Christmas gift vouchers
- Festive markets
- Pantomimes, seasonal activities and entertainment
- Charities and festive fundraising
To book your package and get ready for your best Christmas season yet, contact your Media Isle of Man advertising representative or email us at [email protected].