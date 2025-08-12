Carmel Croukamp, Head of Engagement at MWT said, “It was an honour to see the thought and passion that went into the ads designed for Manx Wildlife Trust. Congratulations to all the entrants - we were so impressed, and it was both fun and inspiring to see your work. Special congratulations to Mia Breer, Year 10 Winner, and Emily Faragher, Overall Senior Winner, for their amazing achievements designing MWT ads that really did take our breath away”.