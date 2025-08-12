For over 50 years, Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has been at the forefront of protecting the Isle of Man’s precious natural environment. As the Island’s leading conservation charity, we care for 33 nature reserves, deliver impactful community and education projects, and work to influence policies that support wildlife and build climate resilience.
With more than 1,200 members and a network of local business supporters, MWT is a movement powered by people who care deeply about the Island’s future. Our goal? To connect more people with nature and empower communities to protect the wild places they love.
This year, MWT were thrilled to take part in the Design An Ad competition, organised by Media Isle of Man and supported by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture. The initiative invited students aged 4 to 16 to create a unique advert for MWT and the results were nothing short of inspiring. The brief ‘create an advert that shows off the brilliant work of MWT and why protecting nature on our island is so important!’.
Carmel Croukamp, Head of Engagement at MWT said, “It was an honour to see the thought and passion that went into the ads designed for Manx Wildlife Trust. Congratulations to all the entrants - we were so impressed, and it was both fun and inspiring to see your work. Special congratulations to Mia Breer, Year 10 Winner, and Emily Faragher, Overall Senior Winner, for their amazing achievements designing MWT ads that really did take our breath away”.
Community involvement remains central to successful conservation efforts. Recently, the ‘Let’s Get Wild’ school tour reached over 250 children, led by MWT’s Education Officer, Dr. Rachel Martin, in partnership with local theatre company Hello Little People. Through an immersive audio experience, students explored the wonders of Manx wildlife, sparking curiosity and building lasting connections with nature.
The community work doesn’t stop there. Hannah Phillips, MWT’s Community Ranger, plays a vital role in bringing people and wildlife closer together. Whether maintaining nature reserves, tending to the gardens at Milntown Estate with volunteers, or helping places across the Island become more wildlife-friendly, Hannah’s efforts, supported through a long-standing partnership with Lloyds Bank International, highlight the power of collaboration.
People are at the heart of everything MWT achieves. From dedicated volunteers restoring habitats to families discovering nature together on the Island’s reserves, every action helps shape a greener, more resilient future.
If you’re passionate about nature and want to support local wildlife, why not become a member? Memberships start from just £35 per year, with options for single, joint, family and Watch memberships tailored for children and young nature lovers. Members enjoy access to exclusive events, activities, and the knowledge that they’re making a real difference.
Together, we can protect the Island’s wild spaces for generations to come. Find out more and join us today at www.mwt.im/join